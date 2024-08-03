Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Pay attention to every opportunity that comes your way, Any restriction you are experiencing can be worked through with a change in approach.

Relationship tip: Those in a long distance relationship or marriage would need to make an extra effort to communicate regularly. This is a positive time for singles.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Look at all the options available, and respond to situations accordingly rather than reacting to them. Handle family finances with care, and avoid any risky investment.

Relationship tip: Avoid talking about any relationship issues you might be facing. Look at practical ways to connect with you spouse or partner.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Any hurdles can be worked through if you keep your focus and do not allow yourself to get distracted. Make time for regular exercise no matter how busy you are.

Relationship tip: Try not to let other peoples’ opinions influence you. Focus on strengthening your bond with your spouse or partner, rather than taking the person for granted.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Any challenges you might be facing would need an extremely practical approach if you want to sort it out as quickly as possible. Handle investments and finances in a conservative manner.

Relationship tip: Be very clear in your expectations, especially if you are in a relatively new relationship. Do not blow any issue out of proportion.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Any impulsive decision may not work out as you expected. Self employed and business professionals should be very cautious if they need to sign any contracts.

Relationship tip: Focus on challenges iof ignoring them.Come up with solutions that is acceptable to everyone involved. Do not control others.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Be very clear about the outcome you want while making any important decisions. Those with sensitive digestive systems should be mindful about what they eat.

Relationship Tip: Pay attention to communication especiallyespecially with someone who gets offended very easily. An elder in the family may need a little extra attention.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Put in the work needed, but don’t take on more than you can handle efficiently. Look at implementing a lifestyle change that will give you better sleep and more energy.

Relationship tip: Make small changes that will bring you closer. Stay out of any family issue that does not really concern you.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Be careful about what you say online, or on chats, as you could get misinterpreted. Work within organizational protocol.

Relationship tip: Be mindful of how you speak with elders and family members who have authority in the family hierarchy. Speak your mind, but do not loose your temper.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Go over any contracts you might need to sign before making a final decision. Make sure you get enough sleep and eat as healthy as possible.

Relationship tip: Those with a large network of friends should be very clear about whom they can trust, and who they can’t. Stay away from any unkind gossip about a friend.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Approach any challenging situation from a practical perspective, and take advice only from someone you trust. Stick to making traditional and established investments.

Relationship tip: Allow yourself to rest if you need to, and use the time to replenish your energy. Cut back on responsibilities if you tend to overschedule your day.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Make sure you are completely prepared for any negotiation and meetings. This is a positive time for property matters, both buying and selling.

Relationship Tip: Those going through a separation or break up need to be very clear about the decisions they make. Choose your friends wisely.





Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Find the balance between your intellect and emotions that will help you handle any challenges in the best possible manner. Avoid extremes in your diet and general lifestyle.

Relationship tip: Be very clear in your communication, and say exactly what you mean. Let go of ‘untrustworthy’ friends.