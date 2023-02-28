Youth arrested for vandalising Mother Mary grotto at Malad Church

The 33-year-old accused -- a converted Christian hailing from Odisha -- was frustrated after the death of his mother and elder brother within a year

The Malad police finally arrested the accused who allegedly pelted a stone and vandalized the glass cover of the Grotto of Mother Mary in the Orlem Church area last week.

According to the police sources, the accused came to Mumbai two years ago with the intention of working in the film industry but he could not find a job and started working at a Chinese stall in Malad.

"During the interrogation, he told the police that he used to worship Mother Mary a lot and was depressed due to the passing away of his brother and mother in the year and that he could not even attend their funeral as his financial condition was very bad," said an officer from Malad police station.

"After scanning the CCTVs and gathering information, the police officers traced him today evening," the officer added.

Last Thursday, an "unidentified miscreant" threw a stone and broke the glass of the cover protecting the statue of Mother Mary in Orlem Church area Malad West a case under various sections of IPC was registered in the Malad police station.

Another police official said that "under the guidance of DCP Ajaykumar Bansal senior inspector Ravindra Adhane with his detection team were conducting the investigation. PSI Shivaji Shinde and API Sachin Kapse along with teams finally traced the accused using CCTV footage and technical analysis."