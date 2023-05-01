Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday flagged off a bike rally from August Kranti Maidan to Shivaji Park in Dadar, on the occasion of 63rd Maharashtra Foundation Day

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Listen to this article 105 people sacrificed their lives to establish Maharashtra, says Sanjay Raut x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Monday extended his greetings to the people of the state on Maharashtra Day and said that '105 people sacrificed their lives to establish the state.'

"Maharashtra is an important state of the country, there is a nation in Maharashtra itself, in a city like Mumbai, there is a whole nation's language, 105 people sacrificed for the establishment and construction of Maharashtra," Raut said.

"There is some such force sitting in Delhi which wants to break Maharashtra once again and wants to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra, but no one can separate Mumbai from Maharashtra as long as we have breath," he alleged.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday flagged off a bike rally from August Kranti Maidan to Shivaji Park in Dadar, on the occasion of 63rd Maharashtra Foundation Day.

Also Read: For 'Islamic' oil refinery from Saudi Arabia, people in Barsu being attacked under 'Hindutvawadi' govt: Raut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on Maharashtra Day and said that the state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors.

"Best wishes on Maharashtra Day. The state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors. I pray for the continued progress of Maharashtra in the years to come," PM Modi tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also extended greetings and said, "Happy Maharashtra Day to all! Let us take pride in our heritage and may Maharashtra continue to flourish forever. Jai Maharashtra!"

Maharashtra Day, commonly known as Maharashtra Diwas, is celebrated to mark the bifurcation of the "Bombay" state on a linguistic basis into two states: Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The Bombay Reorganization Act came into effect on May 1, 1960, as a result of several protests and movements that demanded the creation of an individual state.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.