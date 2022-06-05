125 minority students step closer to IAS dream

A one-of-its-kind campaign is providing deserving students personalised free training to appear for civil service exams

Students appear for a mock UPSC exam in May. Pic/Bipin Kokate

For 28-year-old Shabina Khan, joining the IAS always seemed like a distant dream. Born into a poor family, she had to struggle to complete her education. On Sunday, Khan, who will be sitting for the UPSC exam, will be a step closer to fulfilling her dream, thanks to the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam IAS-IPS Exam campaign, initiated in 2018.

Actively supported by Anjuman-I-Islam and All India Khilafat Committee, the campaign is providing deserving students personalised coaching, guidance and free training for the MPSC and UPSC exams. After a brief lull during the pandemic, which forced them to move all their classes online, the initiative formally launched in February this year. “Since February, 125 students have enrolled with us,” said Gulam Nabi Idrisi, founder chairman of the initiative.

