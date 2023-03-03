13-yr-old boy slips to death from 20th floor of a residential building in Goregaon East

The boy was playing in his bedroom attached to the terrace when he slipped and fell down at around 8 PM
Representative Image. Pic/iStock
A 13-year-old boy died after falling from the 20th floor of a residential building "Oberoi Exquisite Towers" in Goregaon East on Thursday evening.
The boy was playing in his bedroom attached to the terrace when he slipped and fell down at around 8 PM.
Mother of the boy was busy in the kitchen at the time of the incident, an officer of the Aarey Colony police station said. His father, working in a private firm, is on a business trip to Portugal.
A class 6 student, the boy was rushed to Lifeline Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.
Meanwhile, police have registered a case of accidental death into the incident as the family did not file a complaint, a police officer said.
"We have recorded a statement of the deceased' mother and she has no complaint. We have registered a case of ADR (Accidental Death)," the police officer said.