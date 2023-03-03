13-yr-old boy slips to death from 20th floor of a residential building in Goregaon East

The boy was playing in his bedroom attached to the terrace when he slipped and fell down at around 8 PM

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A 13-year-old boy died after falling from the 20th floor of a residential building "Oberoi Exquisite Towers" in Goregaon East on Thursday evening.

Mother of the boy was busy in the kitchen at the time of the incident, an officer of the Aarey Colony police station said. His father, working in a private firm, is on a business trip to Portugal.

A class 6 student, the boy was rushed to Lifeline Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case of accidental death into the incident as the family did not file a complaint, a police officer said.

"We have recorded a statement of the deceased' mother and she has no complaint. We have registered a case of ADR (Accidental Death)," the police officer said.