Breaking News
Five men enjoy booze party on Gujarat-bound train, de-boarded
Thane-Borivli tunnel work could start before monsoon
New BMC plan targets clean-up of Mumbai ponds
Mumbai: 25 per cent discount for women at civic swimming pools
Mumbai Crime: Woman robs own house of cash and jewellery to run away with ex

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > 13 yr old boy slips to death from 20th floor of a residential building in Goregaon East

13-yr-old boy slips to death from 20th floor of a residential building in Goregaon East

Updated on: 03 March,2023 09:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The boy was playing in his bedroom attached to the terrace when he slipped and fell down at around 8 PM

13-yr-old boy slips to death from 20th floor of a residential building in Goregaon East

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A 13-year-old boy died after falling from the 20th floor of a residential building "Oberoi Exquisite Towers" in Goregaon East on Thursday evening.


The boy was playing in his bedroom attached to the terrace when he slipped and fell down at around 8 PM.



Mother of the boy was busy in the kitchen at the time of the incident, an officer of the Aarey Colony police station said. His father, working in a private firm, is on a business trip to Portugal.


A class 6 student, the boy was rushed to Lifeline Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Also read: Emotional scenes as two brothers separated in Partition reunite at Kartarpur

Meanwhile, police have registered a case of accidental death into the incident as the family did not file a complaint, a police officer said.

"We have recorded a statement of the deceased' mother and she has no complaint. We have registered a case of ADR (Accidental Death)," the police officer said.

goregaon mumbai mumbai news maharashtra news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK