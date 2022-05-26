14-month-old lives with a peanut in lungs for 3 weeks

After going through several treatments for respiratory distress at multiple health centres, a CT scan of chest at Apollo Hospital revealed the peanut blocking her left bronchus

The peanut found in the infant’s lung

A 14-month-old baby was saved after living with a peanut stuck in her windpipe for around 3 weeks. The child, Shruti Shah (name changed), was first taken to a local hospital in the second week of April as she could not breathe properly. She was finally taken to Apollo Hospital, Navi Mumbai in the last week of April as the problem persisted without doctors being able to diagnose the reason. She was operated on after two days and discharged earlier this month.

Shruti’s parents, residents of Navi Mumbai, were unaware that she had swallowed a whole peanut and took her to several health facilities after she started showing symptoms of respiratory distress. As the root cause could not be diagnosed, she was treated for hyperreactive airway disease and lower respiratory tract infection. She had also tested positive for Covid-19.

However, as her condition deteriorated and severe hypoxia started, she was rushed to Apollo Hospital in an unconscious state. At the time, Shruti had oxygen saturation of 70-75 per cent along with chronic symptoms of wheezing and distress, type-1 respiratory disorder and she was also suffering from cold shock. She was immediately intubated and put on ventilator support. The doctors also got an X-ray of her chest done, which did not show typical signs of lung involvement in hypoxia.

