150 Years of empowering communities: Mumbai's oldest NGO, Bombay YMCA embarks Sesquicentennial celebrations

Pic/X

Mumbai's oldest NGO, Bombay YMCA has entered its Sesquicentennial year, marking 150 years of commitment to serving humanity, it prepares to kick off the celebrations with an event at the historic Afghan Church, Colaba, on April 25th.

Since its establishment in 1875, Bombay YMCA has been an indispensable part of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, dedicated to uplifting the lives of citizens from all walks of life. With a legacy of innovation, the YMCA has continually devised programs catering to the diverse needs of society, particularly focusing on the underprivileged and marginalized, a press note said.

"As we reflect on Bombay YMCA's rich history, we extend our gratitude to the 18 million individuals, particularly youth, women, and children, whose lives we've touched" says Leo Salins, General Secretary & CEO, Bombay YMCA.

"As Bombay YMCA celebrates its 150 years of community engagement embarks on the next chapter of its journey, driven by the timeless values of compassion and service. At Bombay YMCA, its mission transcends mere service provision; it embodies empowerment and enrichment in every aspect of life with a commitment in making a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals, irrespective of their backgrounds," he added.

"The YMCA's extensive array of programs spans intellectual, physical, and spiritual development, with a special emphasis on youth empowerment. From pioneering initiatives in sports and athletics to social welfare endeavors among industrial workers, Bombay YMCA has been a trailblazer in addressing societal challenges. Its 149 year journey has been marked by inclusivity and diversity. From promoting intercollegiate sports to nurturing talent through debating competitions, Bombay YMCA has remained a beacon of opportunity for all, he explained.

Affiliated with the National Alliance of YMCAs in India and recognized globally through associations with the Asia and Pacific Alliance of YMCAs and the World Alliance of YMCAs, Bombay YMCA stands as a testament to the power of community engagement," Salins said.

