1,500 MLAs get together for 1st national conference

Senior leaders encourage MLAs, MLCs to devote time to lawmaking process

Legislators from across the country walked the ramp of democracy to multilingual songs rendered by veteran Indi-pop artist Usha Uthup. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

In a one-of-its-kind event, 1,500 lawmakers from across the country had an opportunity to listen to the diverse views on the inaugural day of the first National Legislators' Conference-Bharat (NLC Bharat) at Jio Centre on Friday.

Invited specially for the event MIT School of Government, Pune, the senior leaders encouraged the MLAs and MLCs to devote more time to the process of lawmaking and understanding issues that will help them to legislate laws that will ensure public good.

As part of academics, four compendia on commendable governance initiatives, practices of select legislators, start-ups for grassroot innovations and democratic practices from other democratic countries were published. Not much was discussed about it on the day, but there was a lot for the legislators to consume. A round table discussion on India@2047: Our vision was one such that had senior leaders expressing their views of the shaping on the country in the next 25 years—the year India will be 100.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, patrons of the event, former Lok Sabha Speaker, Shivraj Patil, Meira Kumar and Sumitra Mahajan, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra legislative council Neelam Gorhe, MIT chief Dr Vishwanath Karad, NLC Convener Rahul V Karad and host of presiding officers from other states were present. Among the legislators, 158 were women.

Our paths are different, but...

Before the round table began in the afternoon session, Fadnavis set the tone for India at 2047 while inaugurating the conference. “I believe that NLC Bharat is a platform that will rejuvenate India’s democracy and enrich the values of our parliamentary system. We all know that Prime Minister Modi has referred to the last 25 years as the ‘Amrut Kaal’ (Era of Transformation), and during this era, our aim is to make India a developed nation. Everyone present at this conference plays a significant role. While our thoughts and paths may differ, our instrument is the same, democracy, and our goal is to elevate India to new heights. Ultimately, we all have a common destination. Together, with our respective perspectives, we must move towards that destination,” he said.

“I would like to underscore the fact that our democracy stands among the finest, owing to the exceptional constitution given to us by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. This constitution possesses a remarkable uniqueness that, based on my experience of 25 years, enables us to pursue any objective aimed at the welfare of individuals. Our democratic system exhibits an intricate system of checks and balances, effectively distinguishing roles and responsibilities, while simultaneously holding us accountable to the people,” he added, saying that lawmakers should set their own agenda instead of allowing the media to set it for ‘us’. “But some of us want to be in the media glare. We should remember that we have been elected to make laws, work for the people and hence we should devote more days to the legislature to debate laws.”

‘New vision and resolution’

Chief guest Om Birla said the lawmakers have embarked on a new vision and a new resolution on Maharashtra's land of historic significance, valour and knowledge. “I am thrilled that distinguished speakers from different states and various ideologies have gathered here for this historic conference. We are here to engage in discussions and contemplation on how to strengthen legislative institutions. For the next two days, we will delve into discussions and from this, the nectar will flow, spreading the essence of Indian democracy throughout the world.”

The India@2047 round table saw mostly opposition leaders in action. Organisers said the BJP panellist hadn't turned up.

Where does N-E stand?

Chairman of Tipra Motha Party Pradyot Manik Deb Varma (Tripura) raised a question, “Where will our tribals be after 25 years? What say will we have in Indian politics by 2047?” He said states like Uttar Pradesh decided what the rest of the country should decide. “It is important for lawmakers to leave their constituencies to visit the other areas, regions so that they understand the reality, the country. The country will have to be humble.”

“The arrogant country abandons our very own people,” he said, asking why the people were so angry and upset these days. “We will have to abandon gussa as well,” he said, when a senior leader in the audience came with a sarcastic comment. “India is not one man's jaagir (entity),” he added.

Challenges in next 25 years

Former Congress MP Sanjay Nirupam underlined four major issues that the country's political community will need to tackle on a priority basis. According to him, the country’s population will be 170 crore in its 100 years. “We have to think about it. Population is not a problem but an asset and that’s why our youth are dominant in many sectors world wide. But food for all will be a thing to think across party lines. At present, the food production may be much more, but hunger deaths are still reported,” he said.

‘Address farming woes’

Farmers’ leader and former MP Raju Shetti said farmers have the ability and resolve to feed 170 crore by 2047, but to make it possible, the policy will have to be in their favour. “Farmer suicides are on the rise. The gap between Bharat and India is widened deliberately. Global warming poses a great threat to the farming sector. And yet, we ask farmers to be competitive (without helping them). India has potential to be mahasatta, policies are flawed. We will have to follow Mahatma Gandhi’s call ‘go to villages’,” he said.

‘Fight over the past’

CPM ex-MP Brinda Karat highlighted the fight over our past. “Future cannot be perfect without analysing the past and make a common understanding based on it. But these days, we are divided over our past. The difference of opinion has resulted in a bloodbath,” she said.

She said the country cannot progress without understanding the constitution that stresses secularism, now a dirty word that some people want to be excluded from the constitution.

Politics and spirituality

“The uniqueness of India lies in its spirituality,” said Arif Mohammed Khan, the governor of Kerala, during the discussion on ‘politics and spirituality’.

The panel comprised Swami Narismhananda from Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Vigyanand from the World Hindu Foundation and VHP, Swami Yogi Amarnath, Acharya Vivek Muni from the International Mahavir Jain Mission, Dr Sampananda Mishra from Sri Aurobindo Foundation for Indian Culture, and Rabbi Ezekiel Isaac Malekar ji from Judah Yam Synagogue, New Delhi, among others.

