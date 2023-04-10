17 electric meters destroyed after fire breaks out in Thane building

The blaze erupted at around midnight in the electric meter room located on the ground floor of a four-storey building at Hansnagar in Khopat area

Representative Image

A fire broke out in the electric meter room of a residential building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, a civic official told news agency PTI.

No person was injured, he said, adding that 17 electric meters were destroyed in the fire.

The blaze erupted at around midnight in the electric meter room located on the ground floor of a four-storey building at Hansnagar in Khopat area, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.

The occupants of the building rushed out to safety, he said.

After being alerted, local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot and put out the blaze by 1 am, the official said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, he said.

Meanwhile, two godowns were gutted in a fire in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district in the early hours of Sunday.

No one was injured in the blaze, which broke out at Mourya Naka in Sativali at 1:30am and was doused at 5:30am, the Vasai Virar Municipal Fire Brigade official said.

A probe into the cause of the fire is underway, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)