Breaking News
Mumbai cops move court for withdrawal of fake TRP case in which Arnab Goswami is an accused
176 shops, establishments face BMC action for not displaying Marathi signboards
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Navi Mumbai: Two held with methaqualone worth Rs 7.8 lakh
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > 176 shops establishments face BMC action for not displaying Marathi signboards

176 shops, establishments face BMC action for not displaying Marathi signboards

Updated on: 28 November,2023 08:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Besides prosecuting the violators, a financial penalty of Rs 2,000 per day may be imposed on shopkeepers and establishments continuously flouting the rule

176 shops, establishments face BMC action for not displaying Marathi signboards

File Photo

Listen to this article
176 shops, establishments face BMC action for not displaying Marathi signboards
x
00:00

The Mumbai civic body on Tuesday took legal action against 176 shops and establishments for not displaying their signboards in the Marathi (Devnagri) script in bold letters, thus violating a Supreme Court directive and provisions of a Maharashtra legislation on the issue, reported news agency PTI.


Besides prosecuting the violators, a financial penalty of Rs 2,000 per day may be imposed on shopkeepers and establishments continuously flouting the rule, it said, reported PTI.


In a press release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said teams of facilitators from the shops and establishments department checked 3,269 commercial premises for their signboards on the first day of its drive to check implementation of the SC directive and provisions of the relevant Act, reported PTI.


Of these, 176 shops and establishments were found in non-compliant with the rule to put up signboards in the Marathi (Devnagri) script in bold letters, said the release, reported PTI.

The BMC has launched a drive to check whether or not Marathi signboards in bold letters have been displayed on shops and establishments in the financial capital after the deadline set by the apex court to comply with its directive on the matter ended, it said, reported PTI.

The civic body has constituted teams of facilitators in all the 24 civic wards and they have been given powers to take legal action against the violators, reported PTI.

As per Rule 35 and Section 36C of the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of employment and conditions of service) Rules, 2018, and the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) (Amendment) Act, 2022, respectively, the signboards of establishments must be in Marathi Devnagri script in bold letters, the release stated, reported PTI.

The Supreme Court earlier gave shopkeepers a two-month deadline (which ended on November 25) to install Marathi signboards, reported PTI.

The release said the civic body started the drive from Tuesday (November 28) as the last three days were either weekly offs or public holiday, reported PTI.

"If it is found that the rule has been continuously violated, a financial penalty of Rs 2,000 per day may be imposed on the offending shopkeepers and establishments," the BMC stated, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK