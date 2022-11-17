20 new Covid-19 cases in Thane; active tally at 148

These latest numbers were reported on Wednesday. The number of active Covid-19 cases in the district has come down to 148 as compared to 165 the previous day

Representative image

Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded 20 new cases of coronavirus, raising its infection count to 7,47,184, a health official said on Thursday.

These latest numbers were reported on Wednesday. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district has come down to 148 as compared to 165 the previous day, he said.

The death toll in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, remained unchanged at 11,967, he said.

The recovery count has reached 7,35,818 he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever