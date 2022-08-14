219 new Covid-19 cases in Thane; active tally at 1,376

With the addition of the latest numbers on Saturday, the district currently has 1,376 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

As many as 219 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking the tally of infections to 7,36,562, a health official said on Sunday.

No death was reported on Saturday and the fatality toll in the district stood at 11,937.

The recovery count in Thane has gone up to 7,23,771, he added.

