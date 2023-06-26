22 illegal schools shut down in education department action

So far, around 1,500 students have been accommodated in other legitimate schools, 187 more schools will face action soon

Unauthorised schools were given until June to obtain the necessary permission from the government. Tepresentation pic

Education inspectors have started cracking down on illegal and unauthorised schools in the city, with the education department of the BMC closing down 22 of the 210 unauthorised private schools for the academic year 2023-24. Authorities have accommodated close to 1,500 affected students to nearby schools.