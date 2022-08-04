22-year-old pregnant woman injured in public toilet collapse in Kalyan-Dombivali

The commode collapsed into the septic tank. The woman tried to come out of the tank but finally was pulled out by others who heard her cries

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A 22-year-old pregnant woman was injured after the commode of a public toilet collapsed in Kalyan-Dombivali area of Thane district on Thursday morning, a civic official said.

The incident took place at 7am in Lahuji Nagar in Mohane when the woman was answering nature's call, he said.

"The commode collapsed into the septic tank. The woman tried to come out of the tank but finally was pulled out by others who heard her cries. She is in hospital and is recovering from injuries," he said.

A team has been sent to the site to inspect the 27-year-old toilet, said Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation Exectuive Engineer Ghanshyam Navangul.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.