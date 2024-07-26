25 years on, Vir Chakra awardee still in touch with Tiger Hill martyr’s family

Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) Every year for the last 25 years, a Kargil war braveheart has been visiting the home of his buddy who fell to Pakistani bullets during the battle to recapture Tiger Hill.

Colonel Sachin Nimbalkar/ File Photo

Colonel Sachin Nimbalkar, a Vir Chakra recipient, has been visiting the family of his slain colleague from the Kargil conflict every year for the past 25 years. This gesture of remembering commemorates the vow he made to himself during the 1999 battle to reclaim Tiger Hill.

Colonel Nimbalkar, who led his troops to victory, lost his close comrade Grenadier Udayman Singh in the fierce combat with Pakistani forces. Singh, who was only 19 years old, died from his injuries on July 5, 1999, reported PTI.

According to the report, despite his hectic military career, which includes international deployments and many courses, Colonel Nimbalkar has made annual visits to Singh's family to participate in their grief and support.

On July 4, Colonel Nimbalkar met Singh's parents at Shama Chak hamlet near Jammu, where they live and own a farm and petrol station. Nimbalkar has also played an important role in planning the weddings of Singh's two sisters, which has strengthened his closeness with the family over time, the report added.

Colonel Nimbalkar's Vir Chakra citation recognises his "inspirational leadership, ferocity, unparalleled courage, and bravery," noting that his activities resulted in the seizure of Tiger Hill and the deaths of 12 enemy soldiers, as well as the recovery of a significant stockpile of weaponry and ammunition.

"Captain Sachin Annarao Nimbalkar displayed inspirational leadership, ferocity, unparalleled courage and bravery in the face of the enemy, which led to the capture of the Tiger Hill," his Vir Chakra citation reads, stated PTI.

Significance of the Kargil War

The Kargil War was a high-altitude battle in Jammu and Kashmir's Kargil region that raged from May to July 1999. Pakistani soldiers and militants infiltrated the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC), seizing key positions. The Indian Army launched Operation Vijay to retake these facilities, and the intruders were successfully forced back across the LoC after intense fighting. The victory came at a tremendous cost, with many soldiers dying to protect the country's sovereignty.

Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrates these troops for their unwavering courage and determination. It is a day to remember their sacrifices and celebrate the enduring spirit of the Indian armed forces.