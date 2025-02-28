In May 2010, a special court had convicted lone Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab in the case and acquitted two Indian accused, Fahim Ansari and Sabauddin Ahmed, noting lack of evidence.

Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case: Acquitted accused demands police clearance x 00:00

Fahim Ansari, who was acquitted in the 26/11 terror attack case, has moved the Bombay High Court seeking a ‘police clearance certificate’ to enable him to drive an autorickshaw for his livelihood.

ADVERTISEMENT

In May 2010, a special court had convicted lone Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab in the case and acquitted two Indian accused, Fahim Ansari and Sabauddin Ahmed, noting lack of evidence.

The duo was accused of being co-conspirators and aiding and abetting terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in orchestrating the attack on November 26, 2008, that killed 166 persons and left hundreds of others injured.

The Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court subsequently upheld the acquittal of the two. Ansari was, however, convicted and sentenced to ten years in jail in another case in Uttar Pradesh.

He filed a petition in the HC last month stating that he needed a police clearance certificate to drive an autorickshaw to earn his livelihood. In his plea, Ansari said the authorities declined to issue him the certificate on the grounds that he was accused of being a member of a terrorist outfit.

Ansari in the petition called the decision “arbitrary, illegal and discriminatory” and said it violated his fundamental rights for livelihood. “The petitioner is legally entitled to engage in gainful employment, free from any legal blemish or barriers,” the plea said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever