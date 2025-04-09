Subhash Shinde, father of the SRPF constable killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Rahul Shinde, urged capital punishment for the accused Tahawwur Rana, calling it a fitting tribute to the 166 victims of the Mumbai terror attacks

Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is expected to be extradited to India from the US very soon. File Pic

The father of an SRPF constable killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks on Wednesday demanded capital punishment for the accused Tahawwur Rana as he discussed his struggles with mental scars left behind by the carnage 16 years ago.

Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is expected to be extradited to India from the US very soon, according to sources.

Strict punishment to all the accused of the attacks, which claimed 166 lives, will be a befitting tribute to police officials and citizens killed in the terror strike, Subhash Shinde, father of slain SRPF constable Rahul Shinde, told PTI.

Rana has exhausted all his legal options available to such subjects in the US and would be brought back to India very soon, PTI sources stated on Wednesday, adding that a multi-agency team is in the United States to bring him to India.

The significant development comes days after Rana's last-ditch effort to stop his extradition failed as the US Supreme Court denied his application, moving him closer to being handed over to the Indian authorities to face the law in the country.

Rana, 64, was lodged at a metropolitan detention centre in Los Angeles. He is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 attacks.

"So many people were killed in the deadly attack and the trauma of the attack still lingers in my mind even though more than 16 years have passed (since the incident)," Subhash Shinde said.

"As Rana's role has come to light in the terror attack, we should not spare him by keeping him alive in prison; he should be hanged," the 65-year-old father of the deceased constable said.

The role of Pakistan in the incident has also come to light and the world has seen all these things, he said, adding everyone involved in the conspiracy should be brought to justice.

"Whenever I talk about the attack, I can visualise the terrible images of the terror assault," Subhash Shinde said.

"The damage we have suffered, the loss of lives of our policemen, soldiers and citizens, cannot be forgotten," he said.

Exposing the whole conspiracy and punishing all the accused in the attack will be a befitting tribute to police officials and citizens killed in the attack, he added.

Another policeman, who was injured in the terror attack, on condition of anonymity, said the authorities should take stern action against Rana and punish him for the crime.

Rahul Shinde, a constable with the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), was among the first police personnel to enter the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in south Mumbai after it came under attack by terrorists. He was killed while fighting the terrorists.

Subhash Shinde lives in Maharashtra's Solapur district where he has a farm. His village, Sultanpur in Madha taluka, has been renamed after his son as Rahul Nagar.

His other son, Pravin runs an LPG agency, which was given by the government.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital Mumbai using the Arabian sea route.

Among the 166 persons killed were US, British and Israeli nationals.

The nearly 60-hour assault sent shockwaves across the country and even brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

The terrorists had targeted multiple iconic locations in Mumbai, including the Taj Mahal and Oberoi hotels, Leopold Cafe, Chabad House and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (railway station), each of which Headley had scouted in advance.

In November 2012, Ajmal Amir Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist among the Pakistani group, was hanged to death in Pune's Yerawada Jail.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the US arrested Rana in Chicago a year after the attacks in October 2009 for arranging material support for terrorist attacks in Mumbai and Copenhagen.

India has been trying to extradite Rana for many years because of his association with Pakistan-based terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul Jihadi Islami (HUJI), Headley and his active involvement in the Mumbai attacks.

