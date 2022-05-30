Breaking News
3 people injured as 2 containers overturn in Thane; traffic affected

Updated on: 30 May,2022 10:32 AM IST  |  Thane
The accidents took place on the city's arterial Ghodbunder Road, affecting traffic movement on the stretch for over two hours

Three people were injured after two containers overturned at separate points on a busy road in Maharashtra's Thane city in the early hours of Monday, a civic official said.

The accidents took place on the city's arterial Ghodbunder Road, affecting traffic movement on the stretch for over two hours, he said.




One of the containers, carrying 10 tonnes of cloth, overturned on the road around 4.30 am while it was on way from Delhi to the Nhava Sheva port in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.


