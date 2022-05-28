Breaking News
3 wildlife underpasses will be ready soon: BMC

Updated on: 28 May,2022 07:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

The civic body says efforts are on to also open a 1.5 km-long CC road in Aarey for motorists

3 wildlife underpasses will be ready soon: BMC

The underpasses in Aarey will also have ramps so that the wild animals can easily cross during the monsoon


In an important update regarding the concretisation of the main road in the Aarey Milk Colony, first three of the 18 wildlife crossings or underpasses will be ready before this monsoon. The BMC also aims to open the 1.5-km long Cement Concrete (CC) road for motorists. 

Rajesh Yadav, the assistant engineer of the BMC’s Roads Department (P South Ward), said, “The work of the Aarey CC road is progressing at a fast pace and we are trying our best to open the 1.5 km-long CC road for the motorists. The initial work on three of the 18 wildlife underpasses for safe passage of wild animals has also begun and there are slight changes in the design, which will be implemented soon. The underpass is 5X3 m wide.” 




The underpasses in Aarey will also have ramps so that the wild animals can easily cross during the monsoon


