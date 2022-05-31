Breaking News
Updated on: 31 May,2022 08:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Vinod Kumar Menon | vinodm@mid-day.com

The four, from different districts, have all made written submission to local tehsil office, stating that they do not want their wives to follow the regressive custom

4 men fight against widow custom in Maharashtra, set their wives free

Suresh Date, 44, with his wife Sunita and their two children at Varkhed village in Buldhana


With an intend to create awareness and support the demand for imposing legislative ban on widow customs in the state of Maharashtra, four men (two middle aged and two elderly) from different districts of Maharashtra, have made a written submission to their respective tehsil (revenue) office, expressing their desire that no one should impose force on their wife to follow the regressive widow custom, after their demise.  A move that has been welcomed and appreciated  by Latadevi Borade (49), a widow, who has been raising her concern for the last three decades.

MiDDAY in its article dated May 26, titled ‘This 49 year old has been raising voice for the rights of widow’ widowed at the age of 19, Latadevi Borade objected to widow customs, faced ostracisation from relatives, but continues her battle and article dated May 27, titled ‘Need laws in place and a change in mindset’ highlighted legal experts laud Latadevi  Borade  for her continued fight against widow customs, agree with her than just raising awareness is no enough.




Pramod Zinjade, 64, and his wife Alka at Pothre village of Karmala tehsil Pramod Zinjade, 64, and his wife Alka at Pothre village of Karmala tehsil 


