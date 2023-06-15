The child and his family were enjoying themselves in an area of the pool that was only three feet deep when the incident unfolded; the police have registered ADR

Seven Sea Water Park, located in Virar West, where the incident happened. Pics/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article 4-year-old from Bandra drowns at Virar water park x 00:00

In an incident that occurred on Monday afternoon, a four-year-old boy from Bandra drowned in a swimming pool, at a water park in Arnala.

The incident took place at the Seven Sea Water Park, located in Navapura Naka, Virar West. The young victim, identified as Mohammad Imad Mudatsar, was accompanied by his parents and a group of seven to eight family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the boy and his family were enjoying themselves in an area of the pool that was only three-foot deep when the unfortunate incident unfolded. Despite the relatively shallow water, the child unexpectedly began to drown.

Arnala police swiftly registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation into the matter.

PSI Sayaji Mohite from Arnala police station provided details, stating that the incident occurred around 12 pm-12.15 pm on Monday.

Once the parents realised what had transpired, they rushed the child to the hospital, where he was tragically declared dead.

“The family is currently conducting post-death rituals, and subsequently, we will gather their statements. Based on the investigation, appropriate action will be taken against the water park authorities for any potential negligence. We have already registered the ADR and are meticulously reviewing the CCTV footage,” added PSI Mohite.