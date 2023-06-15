Breaking News
Mumbai: This road will fly in the face of reason
Gargai Dam: Civic body throws tribals under the bus
Mumbai: First sewage tunnel to treat Mithi water completed
Mumbai: BMC wants builders to clean nullahs passing through their projects
Mira Road murder: Cops find shop accused got poison from
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > 4 year old from Bandra drowns at Virar water park

4-year-old from Bandra drowns at Virar water park

Updated on: 15 June,2023 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The child and his family were enjoying themselves in an area of the pool that was only three feet deep when the incident unfolded; the police have registered ADR

4-year-old from Bandra drowns at Virar water park

Seven Sea Water Park, located in Virar West, where the incident happened. Pics/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article
4-year-old from Bandra drowns at Virar water park
x
00:00

In an incident that occurred on Monday afternoon, a four-year-old boy from Bandra drowned in a swimming pool, at a water park in Arnala. 


The incident took place at the Seven Sea Water Park, located in Navapura Naka, Virar West. The young victim, identified as Mohammad Imad Mudatsar, was accompanied by his parents and a group of seven to eight family members.


According to the police, the boy and his family were enjoying themselves in an area of the pool that was only three-foot deep when the unfortunate incident unfolded. Despite the relatively shallow water, the child unexpectedly began to drown.


Arnala police swiftly registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation into the matter. 

PSI Sayaji Mohite from Arnala police station provided details, stating that the incident occurred around 12 pm-12.15 pm on Monday. 

Once the parents realised what had transpired, they rushed the child to the hospital, where he was tragically declared dead.

“The family is currently conducting post-death rituals, and subsequently, we will gather their statements. Based on the investigation, appropriate action will be taken against the water park authorities for any potential negligence. We have already registered the ADR and are meticulously reviewing the CCTV footage,” added PSI Mohite.

Do you practice ecotourism?
bandra virar mumbai news mumbai mumbai police

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK