40 BJP leaders held in Mumbai for protest seeking OBC reservation in polls

Updated on: 25 May,2022 05:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The detained BJP workers were taken to the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai and later released, an official said

The Mumbai police on Wednesday detained nearly 40 BJP workers, including senior party leaders Chandrakant Patil, Pravin Darekar and Sudhir Mungantiwar, while they were protesting outside the party office near the state secretariat, seeking reservation for the OBCs in elections.

The detained BJP workers were taken to the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai and later released, an official said.




Earlier, some BJP workers started the protest around 11.30 am outside their party office near the Maharashtra secretariat 'Mantralaya' in south Mumbai, demanding reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in elections.


