40 pc corruption in Karnataka, 100 pc in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut after MVA meeting

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government alleging that there is 100 per cent corruption in the state.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's remarks came after a meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was held at the residence of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

Leaders including Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, Nana Patole, Ajit Pawar, Balasaheb Thorat and others were present in the meeting.

While talking to the media, after the MVA meeting, Raut said, "There is no misunderstanding internally in the party (MVA). If there was 40 per cent corruption in Karnataka, there is 100 per cent corruption in Maharashtra. This current government is corrupt and it will get defeated."

Hours after the Supreme Court verdict on last year's political crisis in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra "is illegal and formed against the Constitution".

"Supreme Court has said that the Shiv Sena Shinde group's Whip is illegal...The current government is illegal and formed against the Constitution," he said on Thursday.

"We are happy with the decision of the Supreme Court, democracy and the judicial system is still alive in the country...This government needs to resign immediately. The current government is illegal, if Uddhav Thackeray had not resigned as a matter of morality he would have become the Chief Minister. It means the new government formed is illegal and against the constitution...It cannot belong to any faction, Supreme Court has said," he added.

The Supreme Court on Thursday held that former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was "not justified" to call for a floor test based on the request of the Eknath Shinde faction since he did not have enough objective material before him to conclude that the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had lost the confidence of the House.

A five-judge Constitution bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices MR Shah, Justice Krishna Murari, Justice Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha said it could not disqualify the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government and reinstate Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minster because the latter had chosen to resign instead of facing a test of strength in the Assembly.

The court said the political imbroglio in Maharashtra arose as a result of party differences within the Shiv Sena.

