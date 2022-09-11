47 new Covid-19 cases in Thane city; active tally at 433

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, Thane currently has 433 active Covid-19 cases

As many as 47 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Thane on September 10, taking its infection count to 1,96,276, as per data received by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, Thane currently has 433 active Covid-19 cases. The Covid-19 death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 2,156.

As per the bulletin, 71 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,93,687. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.68 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 734 new coronavirus infections and a single pandemic-related death, a health department report said.

The tally of Covid-19 cases reported in Maharashtra so far rose to 81,10,131 and death toll increased to 1,48,285.

Maharashtra has 6,578 active Covid-19 cases now, including the highest 1,900 in Mumbai, followed by 1,560 and 1,416 cases in Pune and Thane districts. The recovery rate in the state is 98.09 per cent and case fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

