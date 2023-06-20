5 city stations to have inflatable rescue boats for the monsoon

The railway division has equipped five stations with boats, conducted a mock drill to ensure passenger safety during monsoon flooding and has also prepared Standard Operating Procedures to be implemented

The Central Railway Mumbai Division has kept boats ready for monsoon emergencies at the city’s five stations: Mumbai CSMT, Matunga, Kurla, Thane, and Badlapur. A dedicated Railway Flood Rescue team, consisting of 14 personnel, has received training from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Pune and will be deployed in flood-prone areas. They will be equipped with five inflatable rescue boats to assist in rescue operations.

“In anticipation of the upcoming monsoon season, Central Railway’s Mumbai Division, in collaboration with the Railway Protection Force’s Railway Flood Rescue Team (RFRT), has taken proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of passengers in the event of water floods,” stated Dr Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of Central Railway.

To ensure that all personnel are well-versed in the protocols and procedures to be followed during flood-related emergencies, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been circulated among them. Additionally, a mock drill was conducted at the Railway Dam in Palasdhari, Karjat, to assess their readiness. This exercise involved the deployment of all five inflatable boats, allowing trained personnel to practice rescue operations and enhance their preparedness.

“A plan has also been prepared for crowd control and disaster management, and three dedicated disaster management teams, each comprising 15 RPF officers and staff members, have been formed. To enhance relief activity monitoring, two drone cameras have been put to use, with four personnel having undergone specialised training to operate these drones effectively,” he elaborated.

