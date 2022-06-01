50:50 weightage to CET, Class 12 marks for admissions to professional courses from 2023-24: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant

Talking to reporters, Uday Samant aid the new system will be introduced from the next academic year, which is 2023-24, and not this year

Uday Samant. File Pic

The performance of students in Class 12 and the Common Entrance Test (CET) in Maharashtra will be considered equally while declaring the merit list for undergraduate professional and technical courses from the next academic year, state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has said.

Talking to reporters on May 31 in Pune, where he held meetings with officials of various educational institutes, the minister said the new system will be introduced from the next academic year, which is 2023-24, and not this year.

Currently, admissions to courses like engineering, law and others are based on the CET marks.

