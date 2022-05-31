53-year-old Raj Bhavan employee dies by suicide at Bandstand

The man was pronounced dead on arrival by doctors. His elder son Mayur identified him

Kamlesh Jadhav worked as a telephone operator

A 53-year-old Raj Bhavan employee allegedly died by suicide at Bandstand, Malabar Hill, on Monday afternoon. The man, identified as Kamlesh Jadhav, was a telephone operator. According to his family, he was unwell and on leave for a month. The Malabar Hill police have filed an Accidental Death Report and are probing the matter.

According to officers, a man reached out to the police deputed at Bandstand police chowkie at 1.30 pm and told them that his father had messaged him at 12.38 pm saying he was going to kill himself by jumping into the sea. The police found a body floating in the water.

“With the help of local fishermen we fished him out and tried to revive him but failed. We rushed him to St Elizabeth Hospital,” said AR Gaware, a constable deputed at Bandstand police chowkie.

