58 new Covid-19 cases in Thane city; active tally at 365

As many as 58 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Thane city on August 9, taking the tally to 1,93,443, as per data received by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

With the addition of the latest cases on Tuesday, Thane currently has 365 active Covid-19 cases. One death was also reported on August 9, raising the fatality toll in the district to 2,150.

As per the bulletin, 44 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,90,928. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.70 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 1,782 new coronavirus infections and seven pandemic-related deaths.

The state's Covid-19 case tally rose to 80,62,519, while death toll reached 1,48,150. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.83 per cent.

There are 11,889 active cases in the state now. As many as 1,854 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the tally of recoveries to 79,02,480. The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.02 per cent.