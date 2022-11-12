6-year-old Aadya to swim 12-km stretch from Elephanta Caves to Gateway of India

She started swimming as a hobby at the age of 4

Adya Agarwal

Adya Agarwal a young athlete from Thane, was always enthusiast about sports & fitness since her childhood. She started swimming as a hobby at the age of 4. Initially she didn’t think about making swimming as her elementary sport but as the days spent on practicing & learning swimming; she adapted the increased fundamental on swimming as her primary sport

A day arises when she got first opportunity at the age of 6.5 years to be participated in an open water sea swimming event from Elephanta Caves Island to Gateway of India, Mumbai; covering the span of 12 kilometers swimming, followed by second event which was conducted 15th March 2020 from Elephanta caves to Karanja jetty Uran, Mumbai, covering the span of 21 Kms.

Unfortunately, due to pandemic delayed the future plans. And stopped swimming for 2 years but she didn’t give up and kept in practicing for her fitness with her coach Mrs. Deepika Patil. Family support is very important to make her different from other kids of her age. Father and mother taking her for daily 2 hours of practice, taking her for open water practice, taking care of her diet and so on.

Looking at her Interest, Energy and Focus we have organized a special event in association with MSAAA the open water swimming Individual event from Elephanta caves to Gateway of India the span of 12kms on her 10th Birthday 13th Nov 2022.

She is very excited to celebrate her special day in a unique way!

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal