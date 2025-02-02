Breaking News
Budget 2025: Family friends across three fenerations welcome health, tax reforms, seek more for businesses and rural education
Mumbai: Every home to pay between Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 for solid waste, says BMC
Budget 2025: Mixed reactions from Mumbai residents, professionals
Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China
No mention of Maharashtra in Union budget is 'outright insult': Aaditya
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra 784 per cent schools in state now have computer facilities says school education department

Maharashtra: 78.4 per cent schools in state now have computer facilities, says school education department

Updated on: 02 February,2025 04:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In terms of student progress, Pratham Education Foundation's survey showed some encouraging trends, an official statement said

Maharashtra: 78.4 per cent schools in state now have computer facilities, says school education department

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: 78.4 per cent schools in state now have computer facilities, says school education department
x
00:00

Around 78.4 per cent of schools in Maharashtra now have computer facilities, the state's school education department said in an official statement on Sunday.


It said that a recent survey by the Pratham Education Foundation has shown that a significant percentage of schools in Maharashtra now have access to computer facilities. According to the survey, 78.4 per cent of schools in Maharashtra are equipped with computers, marking a considerable step forward in the state's educational infrastructure.


The statement said that the survey, which was conducted in rural areas, found that 20.4 per cent of students are currently using computers in their studies. However, it also highlighted that 48.3 per cent of schools still lack computer facilities. Despite this, the overall data shows that computer facilities are available in a large number of schools across the state.


It further said that the survey revealed that girls have better access to sanitation facilities. Around 96.8 per cent of schools provide clean toilets for girls, as reported by the Department of School Education.

The survey covered 872 schools, including 409 primary and 463 upper primary schools from rural areas. While the total number of schools in Maharashtra is 108,144, this survey included only 0.81 per cent of them. Similarly, the survey sampled just 0.16 per cent of the state's total student population, with 33,746 students out of 2,09,61,800 students surveyed, it said.

In terms of student progress, the survey showed some encouraging trends.

Among children aged 6 to 14, 60.9 per cent are enrolled in government schools, while 38.5 per cent are attending private schools. Notably, students in classes 1 and 2 showed improvements in reading and mathematical skills. These improvements are being seen as a recovery from the learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the official statement said.

The survey indicated that there has been a 10.9 per cent increase in reading levels and a 13.1 per cent increase in mathematical abilities in government schools between 2022 and 2024. Private schools also showed progress, with a 8.1 per cent improvement in reading and an 11.5 per cent increase in mathematics, it said.

Maharashtra ranks among the top five states in the country for improvement in students' reading and math skills, the statement said.

Maharashtra has also made significant progress in terms of school enrollment. As of 2024, 98 per cent of children aged 15 to 16 are enrolled in school, with one of the lowest rates of out-of-school children in the country.

The state has maintained a school enrollment rate of over 99 per cent for children aged 6 to 14 for the past eight years, it said.

The survey also highlighted the availability of digital tools.

Among students aged 14 to 16, 94.2 per cent have access to smartphones, with 84.1 per cent of them using smartphones for educational purposes.

The state has also seen progress in early childhood education. In 2024, 95 per cent of children were enrolled in pre-primary schools, up from 93.9 per cent in 2022. The enrollment rate for 6 to 14-year-olds has remained stable at over 99 per cent since 2018.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

School Education Education System maharashtra India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK