In terms of student progress, Pratham Education Foundation's survey showed some encouraging trends, an official statement said

Around 78.4 per cent of schools in Maharashtra now have computer facilities, the state's school education department said in an official statement on Sunday.

It said that a recent survey by the Pratham Education Foundation has shown that a significant percentage of schools in Maharashtra now have access to computer facilities. According to the survey, 78.4 per cent of schools in Maharashtra are equipped with computers, marking a considerable step forward in the state's educational infrastructure.

The statement said that the survey, which was conducted in rural areas, found that 20.4 per cent of students are currently using computers in their studies. However, it also highlighted that 48.3 per cent of schools still lack computer facilities. Despite this, the overall data shows that computer facilities are available in a large number of schools across the state.

It further said that the survey revealed that girls have better access to sanitation facilities. Around 96.8 per cent of schools provide clean toilets for girls, as reported by the Department of School Education.

The survey covered 872 schools, including 409 primary and 463 upper primary schools from rural areas. While the total number of schools in Maharashtra is 108,144, this survey included only 0.81 per cent of them. Similarly, the survey sampled just 0.16 per cent of the state's total student population, with 33,746 students out of 2,09,61,800 students surveyed, it said.

Among children aged 6 to 14, 60.9 per cent are enrolled in government schools, while 38.5 per cent are attending private schools. Notably, students in classes 1 and 2 showed improvements in reading and mathematical skills. These improvements are being seen as a recovery from the learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the official statement said.

The survey indicated that there has been a 10.9 per cent increase in reading levels and a 13.1 per cent increase in mathematical abilities in government schools between 2022 and 2024. Private schools also showed progress, with a 8.1 per cent improvement in reading and an 11.5 per cent increase in mathematics, it said.

Maharashtra ranks among the top five states in the country for improvement in students' reading and math skills, the statement said.

Maharashtra has also made significant progress in terms of school enrollment. As of 2024, 98 per cent of children aged 15 to 16 are enrolled in school, with one of the lowest rates of out-of-school children in the country.

The state has maintained a school enrollment rate of over 99 per cent for children aged 6 to 14 for the past eight years, it said.

The survey also highlighted the availability of digital tools.

Among students aged 14 to 16, 94.2 per cent have access to smartphones, with 84.1 per cent of them using smartphones for educational purposes.

The state has also seen progress in early childhood education. In 2024, 95 per cent of children were enrolled in pre-primary schools, up from 93.9 per cent in 2022. The enrollment rate for 6 to 14-year-olds has remained stable at over 99 per cent since 2018.