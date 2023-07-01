Breaking News
Aaditya Thackeray leads Shiv Sena (UBT) protest march against 'corruption' in Mumbai civic body

Updated on: 01 July,2023 06:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A march led by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray to protest against "corruption" in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last one year began in south Mumbai on Saturday afternoon.

Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday held a protest march against the "corruption" in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last one year. The march was led by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in south Mumbai on Saturday afternoon.


The 'morcha', which began from Metro Cinema, will culminate outside the civic body's headquarters, PTI reported.


Top leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party including MLAs and MPs are part of the morcha.


MLA Sunil Prabhu said there has been an "outburst" of corruption in the BMC.

The BMC was controlled by the then undivided Shiv Sena from 1997-2022.

The term of its General Body ended in March 2022. As fresh elections have not taken place, the civic body is now controlled by an administrator appointed by the Maharashtra government headed by Eknath Shinde.

Shinde became chief minister on June 30, 2022, after splitting the Shiv Sena and toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. (PTI)

