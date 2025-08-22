Breaking News
Aaditya Thackeray terms BEST Credit Society election 'trial ball'; Raj Thackeray says 'small matter'

Updated on: 22 August,2025 11:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Amid a buzz about Sena (UBT) and MNS, led by estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, coming together for civic polls in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra, the two parties put up a joint panel in the BEST Employees Cooperative Credit Society election

Aaditya Thackeray. File Photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said the drubbing of the joint panel of his party and MNS in the BEST Employees Credit Society election was a "trial ball", while MNS chief Raj Thackeray said it was a "small matter", reported news agency PTI.

"It was a trial ball and it was played that way. There must have been shortcomings in the planning and there will be internal reshuffling. The election was related to a specific union," Aaditya said, reported PTI.



"You will come to know the inclination of Mumbai and Maharashtra, the strength of the two parties, two brothers coming together (in coming civic elections). It was a trial ball and one should see when the overs start," Aaditya said, using cricket terminology, reported PTI.


Earlier, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray said the election result was a "small matter".

When asked about his uncle's reaction, Aaditya said, "I am unaware of it."

Amid a buzz about Sena (UBT) and MNS, led by estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, coming together for civic polls in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra, the two parties put up a joint panel in the BEST Employees Cooperative Credit Society election.

But the panel lost on all 21 seats. The rival panel of Shashank Rao bagged the maximum 14 seats.

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) is the transport and electricity supply wing of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which the Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena controlled for over two decades. The BMC has been under an administrator in 2022.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Thursday met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the latter's official residence 'Varsha' in south Mumbai, prompting speculation in the state's political circles.

Talking to reporters, Raj Thackeray said several cities in the state are witnessing slum redevelopment, leading to a tenfold rise in population density in some areas. "As a result, residents are facing parking woes, with vehicles spilling onto city roads and causing traffic jams," he said, reported PTI.

Thackeray said he also made a presentation before Fadnavis during which the Mumbai Police Commissioner and Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) were present.

He stressed the need to construct parking lots under playgrounds that could accommodate 500 to 1,000 vehicles. These underground parking structures will also not impact the open spaces above them, he said, reported PTI.

On a pilot basis, he said, three such parking lots will be built, one in the island city and two in the suburbs. He also underscored the need for colour-coded footpaths for parking and strict laws to rein in traffic offenders, reported PTI.

"Work has to be done on a war footing," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

