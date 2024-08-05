Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP sounds poll bugle
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Machines descend on Juhu beach!
Mumbai: It’s curtains for a beloved Bandra market
Mumbai police expand use of section 112 for prostitution cases
Mumbai: NGO worker arrested for extortion using stolen phone videos
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > AAP goes solo snubs MVA with all out state fight

AAP goes solo, snubs MVA with all-out state fight

Premium

Updated on: 06 August,2024 07:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Menon told mid-day, “We are part of the INDI alliance for the Lok Sabha election, but we have decided to contest the state Assembly elections without an alliance

AAP goes solo, snubs MVA with all-out state fight

AAP leaders at the press conference in Mumbai on Monday

In a big shock for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to go solo in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election. In Mumbai, the party will contest all 36 constituencies. Preeti Sharma Menon, Mumbai president of the party, held a press conference at the Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh in Fort to outline the party’s election strategy on Monday. At the press conference, Menon declared that the party would contest the Assembly elections independently. The party will contest all 36 constituencies in Mumbai.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

aam aadmi party maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK