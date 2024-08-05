AAP goes solo, snubs MVA with all-out state fight

Menon told mid-day, “We are part of the INDI alliance for the Lok Sabha election, but we have decided to contest the state Assembly elections without an alliance

AAP leaders at the press conference in Mumbai on Monday

In a big shock for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to go solo in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election. In Mumbai, the party will contest all 36 constituencies. Preeti Sharma Menon, Mumbai president of the party, held a press conference at the Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh in Fort to outline the party’s election strategy on Monday. At the press conference, Menon declared that the party would contest the Assembly elections independently. The party will contest all 36 constituencies in Mumbai.