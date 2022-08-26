Breaking News
Why was car shed land not marked as forest, asks Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Eknath Shinde govt orders demolition of two coastal resorts allegedly owned by ex-minister Anil Parab
Mumbai reports 838 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths
Mumbai: Bandra Fair is back this year!
Mumbai logs 838 Covid-19 cases, two deaths
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Aarey car shed site was approved during Congress govt work started with Uddhavs nod Fadnavis

Aarey car shed site was approved during Congress govt, work started with Uddhav's nod: Fadnavis

Updated on: 26 August,2022 08:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

During Fadnavis's tenure as chief minister, his government's action of cutting trees in the leafy Aarey Colony here at night after the court's nod for the car shed had come in for criticism.

Aarey car shed site was approved during Congress govt, work started with Uddhav's nod: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis. File pic


Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday claimed that 25 per cent of work of the Mumbai Metro car shed in Aarey Colony was completed after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had given his approval. Speaking in the Legislative Council, Fadnavis also averred that no more trees will be cut for the car shed project, and said he was ready to apologise for the sake of Mumbai's people if someone felt it was a crime to cut trees at night.


During Fadnavis's tenure as chief minister, his government's action of cutting trees in the leafy Aarey Colony here at night after the court's nod for the car shed had come in for criticism. Thackeray, after he became chief minister in 2019, shifted the Metro car shed site to Kanjur as environmental groups were opposed to tree felling for the project in Aarey area.

Also read: Ahead of Ganeshotsav, BMC starts fixing Aarey Milk Colony’s pothole-ridden roads


In-principle approval for the project was given by the Congress-NCP government led by Prithviraj Chavan, Fadnavis said. When Fadnavis became chief minister, he met Thackeray as the Shiv Sena chief was unhappy with the planned felling of trees, he said. After Thackeray came on board, the work began and 25 per cent work was done "when we (the Shiv Sena and BJP) were together (from 2014-2019)," Fadnavis said.

The present Eknath Shinde-led government has again shifted the car shed site to Aarey Colony. Fadnavis assured that not a single tree will be cut for the car shed in future. The decision to shift the car shed site to Aarey was not a matter of his government's “ego” but a step for the betterment of Mumbai, the BJP leader said. “If anyone feels we committed a crime by cutting trees at night, then I am even ready to apologise for the sake of Mumbaikars,” he said.

Citing recommendations from different panels, Fadnavis said it would have taken four years for stabilisation of land in Kanjur as the area is marshy, entailing additional expenditure of Rs 10,000 crore. “For a car shed worth Rs 400 crore, investment of Rs 20,000 crore is lying dead. What will be the ramification of this? Ultimately the common man will have to face the burden in the form of ticket cost,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
devendra fadnavis bharatiya janata party aarey colony mumbai metro mumbai metropolitan region development authority mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK