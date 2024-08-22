ABVP condemns ban on Progressive Students Forum by TISS

ABVP Mumbai has strongly emphasised the need for maintaining free speech and democratic participation within educational institutions

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a right-wing student organisation, has voiced its opposition to the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai's ban on student collective Progressive Students Forum (PSF) having left-leaning affiliations. The ban, which the institute describes as a measure to prevent "misleading" and "defaming" activities, was met with criticism from the ABVP Mumbai activists terming it "arbitrary" and "detrimental" to democratic values on campus.

ABVP Mumbai has strongly emphasised the need for maintaining free speech and democratic participation within educational institutions. They contend that a diverse array of student organisations is vital for nurturing a healthy dialogue and ensuring that a broad spectrum of student views is represented. According to

ABVP, the abrupt dissolution of these organisations starkly contradicts these democratic principles.

The situation escalated when the TISS administration implemented a ban on the Progressive Students Forum (PSF), an organization affiliated with the left-leaning Students Federation of India (SFI). The ban was instituted immediately, as declared through a notice issued on Monday (August 19), signed by TISS Registrar Anil Sutar.

In the notice, the administration alleged that the PSF has been operating illegally on campus, engaging in activities that not only obstruct the institute’s operations but also defame it, undermine the dignity of community members, and sow discord among students and faculty. The letter further accused the PSF of distracting and misleading students, thereby detracting from their academic focus and the campus's harmonious atmosphere. This led to a comprehensive ban on the PSF’s activities across the campus.

Despite long standing ideological differences, ABVP's defense of the PSF underscores an unusual moment of unity across the political landscape, challenging what they perceive as suppressive policies. Nidhi Gala, the Mumbai Mahanagar Mantri of ABVP, has advocated for a structured dialogue, proposing a formal meeting between TISS officials and all student organizations to deliberate on the ban and foster constructive student activism. "Given these circumstances, ABVP Mumbai insists on a meeting to discuss the specifics of the ban and the dynamics of student activism at the campus. While we support banning groups engaged in anti-national activities or those that disrupt public order or religious harmony, it is crucial to address these issues through proper channels," stated Gala.

The Progressive Students Forum (PSF) has been no stranger to controversy. In January 2023, they hosted a screening of the controversial BBC documentary, “India: The Modi Question,” on campus. A few months later, in March, they organized a protest outside the institute director’s residence, decrying the administration's alleged refusal to allow the Bhagat Singh Memorial Lecture, featuring speakers such as human rights activist Harsh Mander and Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh.

In November 2023, PSF had vocally criticized changes to the TISS admission policy, particularly the shift from the institute's own entrance examination to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The group has also been at odds with the TISS administration over issues like inadequate hostel capacity and challenges with fee payments. In April 2024, PSF joined five other student groups in denouncing a circular on the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the general elections.

Active in campus politics for over a decade, PSF members have held significant positions with the campus students' union, including top roles. Recently, they protested against the discontinuation of contracts for more than 100 faculty members, a move that received backing from the TISS Teachers Association in July. Additional friction with the administration has arisen over demands to separate fee payments from semester registration and to eliminate oversight in student-led academic events. The introduction of a new hostel policy has further escalated tensions between the administration and the student union.

When contacted a student on the condition of anonymity said "It's disheartening to see the institute administration striking a significant blow against student activism on campus. The PSF has been under scrutiny for quite some time. The issues they've consistently raised to protect student rights haven't been well-received by the administration, leading to the current ban on PSF. Regarding the ABVP's support, I'm unsure of the nature of their involvement; I just hope it isn't merely a political stunt."

This developing situation at TISS, marked by ABVP's support for PSF, raises critical questions about the balance between institutional authority and student rights. It ignites a debate that transcends ideological boundaries and underscores the complex dynamics of campus politics in India.