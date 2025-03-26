Under the chairmanship of CM Devendra Fadnavis a review meeting of the Public Health Department was held at the Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday

Under the chairmanship of CM Devendra Fadnavis a review meeting of the Public Health Department was held at the Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday attended by Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, Minister of State for Health Meghna Bordikar, and Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik.

The CM directed that citizens across the state should have access to quality healthcare facilities within a 5 km radius. The maximum number of healthcare schemes and services should be made available online. To achieve this, a proposal for the establishment of a Public Health Infrastructure Corporation should be submitted, and modern infrastructure for the health sector should be developed.

CM Fadnavis emphasized the need for better coordination between the Public Health and Medical Education departments. Outdated processes should be revised, and maximum treatments should be available at primary health centers. On the lines of Tamil Nadu, 13 healthcare services should be provided at primary health centers.

The state government aims to provide affordable and easily accessible healthcare services. Authorities have been instructed to conduct a comprehensive study and submit immediate reports for implementation.

Key directives mentioned in the meeting include, increasing number of specialist doctors, introducing new healthcare facilities in the department, modernizing district and sub-district hospitals, and expediting the establishment of "Ayushman Health Temples" in rural areas.

The supply of medicines and equipment management must be improved. The use of digital technology in healthcare services should be increased. Under Ayushman Bharat and the state government’s insurance schemes, the number of government and private hospitals should be expanded. Strict measures must be implemented to control treatment costs.

To enhance healthcare in rural and remote areas, the expansion of special health centers, mobile health units, and telemedicine services was emphasized. Local administration should be involved in delivering healthcare services, and private hospitals should strictly comply with regulations. Public awareness campaigns for healthcare education should also be conducted. Additionally, a separate mechanism for health data management must be set up, CM Fadnavis instructed.

Public Health Secretary Dr. Nipun Vinayak and Secretary Virendra Singh visited Tamil Nadu's healthcare system and presented their study report along with suggestions for improvements in Maharashtra's health sector.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) O.P. Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Planning) Rajgopal Deora, Additional Chief Secretary (CMO) Vikas Kharge, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical Education) Dheeraj Kumar, Principal Secretary Ashwini Bhide, Secretary Dr. Shrikar Pardeshi, Public Health Department Secretaries Dr. Nipun Vinayak and Virendra Singh, Medical Education Commissioner Rajiv Nivatkar, and National Health Mission Commissioner Amogothu Nayak.