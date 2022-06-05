Actor Salman Khan, his father receive threat letter; police files FIR

The Bandra Police registered an FIR and a probe is underway

Salman Khan. File Pic

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan, received a threat letter on June 5, said Mumbai Police.

After the threat letter, the Bandra Police has registered an FIR and a probe is underway.

According to the police, Salim Khan, 86, was on a morning walk at Bandstand, Bandra when the incident took place. Around 7:40 am, Salim Khan's security found a letter kept on the bench where the actor's father regularly sits. The letter had only a few lines about the death threat to Salman Khan. It also mentioned Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. After reading the letter, Salim Khan informed the actor's security guards, who then alerted the police.

