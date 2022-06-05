Breaking News
I haven’t still hugged Vidhie. I’ll need court permission for that: Indrani Mukerjea
Hyderabad rape case: Fourth accused arrested, one still absconding
Delhi Court extends police custody of Lawrence Bishnoi for 5 days, to take him to Rajasthan
Former Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis tests Covid-19 positive
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma from primary membership, expels Naveen Kumar Jindal over inflammatory remarks against minorities
Ensure single-use plastic ban by end of June: Centre
Maharashtra reports 1,494 COVID-19 cases; one death
Actor Salman Khan, his father receive threat letter; police files FIR
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Actor Salman Khan, his father receive threat letter; police files FIR

Actor Salman Khan, his father receive threat letter; police files FIR

Updated on: 05 June,2022 08:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

The Bandra Police registered an FIR and a probe is underway

Actor Salman Khan, his father receive threat letter; police files FIR

Salman Khan. File Pic


Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan, received a threat letter on June 5, said Mumbai Police.

After the threat letter, the Bandra Police has registered an FIR and a probe is underway. 




According to the police, Salim Khan, 86, was on a morning walk at Bandstand, Bandra when the incident took place. Around 7:40 am, Salim Khan's security found a letter kept on the bench where the actor's father regularly sits. The letter had only a few lines about the death threat to Salman Khan. It also mentioned Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. After reading the letter, Salim Khan informed the actor's security guards, who then alerted the police. 


Show full article

Salman Khan salim khan mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK