Actual death toll in Kharghar tragedy is between 50 and 75, but Maharashtra govt hiding figures, claims Sanjay Raut

Raut said he interacted with the workers of his party from Uran, Shrivardhan, Roha and Mangaon talukas in Raigad district, who told him that the actual number of the people who died at Kharghar is bigger than what the government has announced

File Photo

Even as the death toll due to sunstroke at an award function in Navi Mumbai stood at 14 so far as per the official figures, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday claimed that 50 to 75 people have died in the tragedy, and accused the Maharashtra government of hiding the real number of the deceased.

Talking to reporters, Raut said he interacted with the workers of his party from Uran, Shrivardhan, Roha and Mangaon talukas in Raigad district, who told him that the actual number of the people who died at Kharghar is bigger than what the government has announced.

Officials have said that 14 people died after suffering from sunstroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony held in Kharghar area of Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai on Sunday. The function was held in an open ground and was attended by several lakh people, most of them followers of social worker Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, who was conferred with the Maharashtra Bhushan award by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the event.

Accusing the state government of hiding the real number of fatalities, Raut said, "If you look at the total figure from all the villages (from the talukas in Raigad) then minimum 50 and maximum 75 people have died. 'Khoke sarkar' (a term the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena uses to mock the Eknath Shinde-led government) people have reached their homes and suppressed the voice of family members."

"This is a cruel government and it has no right to be in power. The government should immediately resign," the Rajya Sabha member alleged.

Raut also backed Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole's demand for a special two-day session of the state legislature to discuss the tragedy.

Opposition parties have blasted the Shinde government over the deaths, accusing it of mismanagement.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar had sought an inquiry into how the award event was organised during noon time when the temperature was very high.

On Wednesday, Raut demanded that CM Shinde be booked for culpable homicide.

Many followers of Shree Parivar (Dharmadhikari's organisation) had reached the venue on Friday and stayed there till the function concluded at around 1.30 pm on Sunday. At the sprawling venue, some people complained of dizziness and other health complications. Some also fainted at the ground. They were initially treated at makeshift medical facilities and later rushed to hospitals.

