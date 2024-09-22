Adani Airports experience temporary lounge service disruptions, passengers complain

AAHL operates seven airports in the country including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru

A temporary disruption in lounge services was noted by airports operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited in India on Sunday, leaving passengers frustrated.

AAHL operates seven airports in the country: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru.

A frustrated passenger in conversation with Midday said, "It is very frustrating as my international flight is scheduled to depart 3.5 hours from now. Since it is an international flight, it is always better to reach the airport early and wait at a lounge rather than arriving on time and missing a flight because something was not right or some procedures took more time than expected. Now I am not able to access the lounge and need to wait at the terminal gate itself."

In a statement, AAHL said, "Passengers at airports across India have been experiencing disruptions in lounge access. This is due to the unexpected suspension of services by Dreamfolks Services Ltd, a lounge access provider partnered with several banks, in violation of its service agreements with the affected airports."

AAHL further stated that despite its requests, services through Dreamfolks had not been restored. "As an interim alternative, lounges at Adani-operated airports are now accepting all major debit and credit cards from other access providers."

DreamFolks, in its statement, said its team was working with its partners to identify the root cause of the disruptions and implement solutions as quickly as possible.

"We would like to clarify that all our contractual agreements remain in full force. We are fully compliant with our obligations and are executing our services accordingly," the statement added.

"Our top priority is to minimize any inconvenience to passengers and restore normal operations swiftly. We recognise the critical role our services play in the airport ecosystem, and we are confident that the actions we are taking will lead to an even stronger and more reliable service framework in the future."