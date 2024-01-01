Adani Group ropes in Hafeez Contractor, 2 others as town planners for Dharavi redevelopment

The Adani Group, which won the Dharavi Redevelopment Project from the state government last year, on Monday said it has onboarded three city planners, including Hafeez Contractor, to present a draft redevelopment plan for the largest slum cluster in Asia

The Adani Group, which won the Dharavi Redevelopment Project from the state government last year, on Monday said it has onboarded three city planners, including Hafeez Contractor, to present a draft redevelopment plan for the largest slum cluster in Asia.

In a statement, the group, which has promised to invest Rs 21,000 crore in the first phase, has roped in world famous architect Hafeez Contractor, design firm Sasaki, and consultancy firm Buro Happold as city and infrastructure planners for the project.

Some experts from the Singapore Housing Development Board are also on board, it said.

The Adani group had in November 2022 won the bid to redevelop Dharavi, with an initial equity investment of Rs 5,069 crore, and the rest from debt.

According to sources, the group has reached financial closure for the first phase of the project with State Bank of India and ICICI Bank committing Rs 4,500 crore for the project.

Hafeez Contractor is known for revolutionary social housing and slum rehabilitation authority projects in the city, while Sasaki is an interdisciplinary design firm from the US. Buro Happold is an international consultancy from England, known for its creative and value-driven infrastructure solutions. PTI BEN

Pertinently, opposition-led protesters, numbering in thousands, marched towards billionaire Gautam Adani’s Mumbai offices on December 16 to express their dissent against the â¹23,000 crore Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

Dharavi is one of Asia’s largest slum clusters and the Adani Properties secured the 259-hectare redevelopment project in November last year through competitive bidding.

Wielding flags and banners bearing slogans like “Remove Adani, Save Dharavi”, the demonstrators marched from the slum to Adani’s office in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, who led the march, stated that he is not against development, challenging the ruling BJP to highlight any pro-builder decisions made during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government under his leadership.

Further, he refuted BJP’s claims that the tender was issued during his chief ministership and demanded evidence. “The allegation is false. Show me one such GR (government resolution),” he said.

He stated that his government’s downfall was orchestrated due to his lack of pro-builder stance, insinuating financial motivations behind it.

“Now one can understand who financed the toppling of my government. With the Shiv Sena around, the BJP could not help its friends; so my party was broken and its symbol was stolen,” Mr. Thackeray said.

Dharavi fought the COVID-19 pandemic and will not surrender before any builder, he said, and alleged that the redevelopment project involves Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) irregularities worth over â¹100 crore.

The protest, attended by Mumbai Congress chief and Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad, took place from Kalangar to Bandra Kurla Complex, where the Adani group has an office.

Stating that there is a need for fair treatment during redevelopment, the Sena (UBT) advocated for 500-square-feet homes for Dharavi residents, including police personnel, conservancy workers, and mill workers, and also a financial centre in the area. (With inputs from PTI)