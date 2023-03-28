Advocate suspended for two years by Bar Association of Maharashtra and Goa over 'misconduct'

The association's three-member disciplinary committee found Sadavarte guilty under section 35 of the Advocates Act, the official said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

The Bar Association of Maharashtra and Goa has suspended the licence of advocate Gunratan Sadavarte for two years after finding him guilty of misconduct, an official from the lawyers' body said on Tuesday.

The association's three-member disciplinary committee found Sadavarte guilty under section 35 of the Advocates Act, the official said.

Sadavarte had appeared in several matters in HC including those pertaining to the Maratha reservation and last year's strike called by employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

He is also accused of orchestrating a violent protest outside Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai.

The committee was set up following a complaint claiming that Sadavarte had participated in a protest at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai wearing his advocates' band which was in violation of the advocates ethics code.

Also read: Maharashtra: Former Minister Chhagan Bhujbal tests positive for Covid 19

"The license to practice issued by the BCMG (association) to respondent advocate Gunratan Sadavarte is hereby suspended for a period of two years from the date of the service of the order on him," an email sent by the secretary of the association said.

The order of the committee was not available yet.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.