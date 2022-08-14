Breaking News
After caste panel gives clean chit, Sameer Wankhede files FIR against Nawab Malik under SC/ST Atrocities Act

Updated on: 15 August,2022 01:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

In his FIR statement to Goregaon police, Sameer Wankhede said that the NCP leader Nawab Malik made false allegations against his family after he arrested Malik's son-in-law in a drug case. Wankhede filed a case of defamation and atrocities against Malik

Sameer Wankhede. File Photo


A day after getting a clean chit from the Cast Scrutiny Committee, the former NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede filed a case of defamation and atrocities against the former cabinet minister of Maharashtra Nawab Malik.


In his FIR to Goregaon police, Sameer Wankhede said that the NCP leader Nawab Malik made false allegations against his family after he arrested Malik's son-in-law in a drug case.

Wankhede also alleged that Malik took advantage of Aryan Khan’s arrest and made false allegations against him to malign his image in public.


The statement of Wankhede recorded by Goregaon police also mentions that, despite the Bombay High Court's order to Malik in a defamation suit filed by Wankhede’s father, to not make a statement against the Wankhede family, Malik continued making allegations as he (Wankhede) belongs to the Schedule Cast.

Based on Wankhede’s complaint, Goregaon police have registered an FIR under various sections of the IPC and the Atrocities Act. "He called me and my family bogus (fake) based on false documents," Wankhede said in his statement to the police.

"On the complaint of  Wankhede, a case has been registered under sections 500, 501 IPC read with sec 3(1)(u) of SC/ST Act against Malik," said an officer from Goregaon police station.

