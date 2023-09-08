Breaking News
Lake levels in reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai at 97.06 per cent
Results of samples sent to Pune's NIV awaited to confirm presence of Nipah virus
Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar at Silver Oak
2020 Delhi riots: SC adjourns hearing of Umar Khalid's bail plea for 4 weeks
There is no proposal to impose additional GST on sale of diesel vehicles, says Nitin Gadkari

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ahead of Mount Mary Fair BEST announces 287 additional services for visitors

Ahead of Mount Mary Fair, BEST announces 287 additional services for visitors

Updated on: 12 September,2023 07:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The BEST undertaking said in their media statement that 287 additional services will be introduced from Bandra station to Hill Road from September 10 to September 17

Ahead of Mount Mary Fair, BEST announces 287 additional services for visitors

The Bandra Fair is held to celebrate the Nativity of Mother Mary. Photo Courtesy: Atul Kamble

Listen to this article
Ahead of Mount Mary Fair, BEST announces 287 additional services for visitors
x
00:00

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking has announced that will provide additional bus services from Bandra Station (West) to Hill Road on the occasion of Mount Mary Fair. The Mount Mary Fair commences on September 10.


The BEST undertaking said in their media statement that 287 additional services will be introduced from Bandra station to Hill Road from September 10 to September 17. The volume of services on other routes across Bandra will also be increased, the undertaking said.


In their media statement, the BEST noted that the Mount Mary Fair which will last through September 17 attracts a large number of crowd and many arrive in Bandra using suburban train services and then avail of bus services to reach the church.


“Taking this into consideration, this year, on the occasion of 'Mount Mary Fair', 287 additional buses will be run between Bandra Station (W) and Hill Road for the whole week by the BEST,” the statement read.

The BEST also said that as a large number of visitors go to the Mount Mary Church and Father Agnel Ashram, they cannot ply buses till the church. “As a result, these additional buses will be operated between Bandra Railway Station (W) and Hill Road Park,” BEST said.

“Bus Inspectors and Traffic Officers have also been appointed throughout the period to provide proper guidance and support to the passengers considering the influx of passengers at Bandra Station and Mount Mary Church area,” the undertaking further mentioned in their statement.

Mount Mary Fair or Bandra Fair

Bandra Fair or Mount Mary Fair is an annual event which starts on a Sunday following the Nativity of Mother Mary, colloquially called the birthday of Mother Mary, which is celebrated on September 8 every year.  The fair, over time, became an important part of Mumbai as many began to flock to Mount Mary Church. The week-long event has various elements with many erecting stalls selling knick-knacks, food and other goodies. Reportedly, the fair is estimated to be over 300 years old and draws nearly 1 lakh visitors each day. The fair was not held in 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic however people attended the subsequent two fairs in great numbers. 

Do you like experimenting with your food and drink combinations?
brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport mumbai mumbai news bandra fair bandra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK