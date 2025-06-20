Roshani was on duty as cabin crew on the Ahmedabad–London Air India Boeing flight that crashed last week, killing several passengers and crew members. Due to the intensity of the crash, many bodies were charred beyond recognition, requiring DNA testing for identification

Roshani’s mother, Shobha, carries her photo during the funeral procession, with her brother Vighnesh by her side

In a sombre and emotional farewell, the last rites of Roshani Rajendra Sonaghare, 27, — the young air hostess from Dombivli who lost her life in the recent Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad — were performed on Thursday morning at the crematorium on Shiv Mandir Road. Family members, friends, neighbours, and citizens from across Dombivli gathered to bid her a tearful goodbye.

Roshani was on duty as cabin crew on the Ahmedabad–London Air India Boeing flight that crashed last week, killing several passengers and crew members. Due to the intensity of the crash, many bodies were charred beyond recognition, requiring DNA testing for identification. Her father, Rajendra, and younger brother, Vighnesh, rushed to Ahmedabad after the tragedy. Following a successful DNA match, her remains were handed over to the family on Wednesday and flown to Mumbai late at night on a special Air India flight.



Mourners gather to pay last respects to Roshani in Dombivli. Pics/Shrikant Khuperkar

On Thursday morning, her body was brought to her home in Dombivli, where heartbroken family members were inconsolable. The locality fell silent in mourning. A flower-decked hearse carried her body in procession, accompanied by grieving relatives and friends. Her father, Rajendra, performed the last rites. Roshani started her career with SpiceJet and joined Air India two years ago, often flying international routes she loved. With over 54,000 followers on Instagram, Roshani had built a strong social media presence. Her account was flooded with messages of grief and condolences after news of her death broke.

Roshani Sonaghare was a cabin crew member on AI-171

Just months ago, her family had started discussing her marriage. She was engaged to a Merchant Navy officer from Thane, with the engagement ceremony set for November and the wedding planned for March 2026. Her family, devastated by the loss, shared that Roshani had finally found stability in her career and was eagerly looking forward to a new chapter in life.

Public reactions

Local resident and neighbour Anita Deshmukh, who had known Roshani since childhood, said, “She was a sweet, hard-working girl with big dreams. It’s hard to believe she’s gone. The entire neighbourhood is in shock.” Prashant Patil, her college friend, added, “Roshani was full of energy and determination. She took pride in wearing her uniform and flying. Her loss isn’t just personal — it’s a collective heartbreak.” Another neighbour said, “She had just begun to live her dreams. Her death has deeply shaken our community.”