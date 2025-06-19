Initial rumours included false claims that it was a terrorist attack. Our cybercrime unit quickly removed such misinformation from social media. We also collaborated with radio jockeys and used social media platforms to inform citizens and urge them not to spread rumours

Additional Commissioner Vidhi Chaudhary. Pic/By Special Arrangement

Detailing the response from the police department, Additional Commissioner Vidhi Chaudhary of Ahmedabad police spoke with mid-day about the department’s role in securing the site, assisting other agencies and the grieving families while keeping rumour mills at bay.

Can you detail the police department’s response during the critical first hour after the crash?

We created a double-layer green corridor for the rescue teams within a one-kilometre radius of the crash site. A total of 600 police personnel assisted in establishing this corridor. We received information about the incident at 1.43 pm on June 12 and reached the site by 1.48 pm. The entire staff — including DCPs, ACPs, Senior PIs, and constables — was present at the scene.

We also coordinated with radio jockeys to spread the message advising people not to travel on this route. An emergency helpline was set up for the families of the victims to provide information and updates. We received 129 distress calls and provided callers with contact details and the address of the Civil Hospital.

When we arrived at the site, the temperature due to the flames was extremely high — nearly 1000°C —making it impossible to enter the area.

What protocols are in place to ensure victims are accurately identified and their families informed in a timely, respectful manner?

We have deployed PSI-rank officers to assist the families of victims. Each PSI is responsible for ensuring the body is transported to the family’s home. Green corridors have also been created to facilitate faster transport of DNA samples to FSL laboratories in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, so that the identification process can be expedited.

Once a DNA match is confirmed, the families are informed immediately. The government has arranged accommodation facilities for the families near the identification centres.

What specific responsibilities does the police department have in securing and preserving the crash site for the official aviation investigation?

After the crash, we immediately barricaded the entire area within a one-kilometre radius. Only police personnel, NDRF, SDRF, municipal corporation staff, and other emergency personnel are allowed inside the barricaded zone. We have deployed teams in two security layers and are coordinating closely with all investigative agencies, including the ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad), Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), and DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation). An Accidental Death Report has been filed at the Meghani Nagar Police Station, and further investigation is underway. The full investigation will be led by the AIB.

How is the police department managing the handling of the deceased, particularly in terms of dignity, sensitivity, and coordination with forensic and medical teams?

We are assisting in the transportation of remains from the crash site to the forensic labs, ensuring that they are handled with respect and dignity. Police teams are providing full protection and logistical support to the forensic and medical teams.

Most of the bodies have now been recovered, although search operations are still ongoing. Human remains are still being discovered by NDRF and SDRF teams, and we are helping ensure that these remains are safely and respectfully delivered to the hospitals for further examination.

Have there been any challenges related to public order at the crash site, such as crowd control issues, misinformation, or the spread of rumours?

Since the incident, many people have tried to visit the crash site, but we are not allowing anyone to enter the barricaded area. The entire site is under strict security.

Initial rumours included false claims that it was a terrorist attack. Our cybercrime unit quickly removed such misinformation from social media. We also collaborated with radio jockeys and used social media platforms to inform citizens and urge them not to spread rumours.