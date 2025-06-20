Breaking News
Ahmedabad plane crash Tearful goodbye to Flight 171s brave co pilot and dedicated air hostess

Ahmedabad plane crash: Tearful goodbye to Flight 171’s brave co-pilot and dedicated air hostess

Updated on: 20 June,2025 07:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Madhulika Ram Kavattur | mailbag@mid-day.com

Family and friends bid tearful farewell to Clive Kunder, co-pilot of Air India Flight 171 that crashed in Ahmedabad; last rites of air hostess Roshani Rajendra Sonaghare performed in Dombivli amidst inconsolable relatives

Ahmedabad plane crash: Tearful goodbye to Flight 171's brave co-pilot and dedicated air hostess

Mourners pay their respects to Clive Kunder at the Sewri Christian Cemetery yesterday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Ahmedabad plane crash: Tearful goodbye to Flight 171’s brave co-pilot and dedicated air hostess
Exactly one week after the AI-171 crash, the Kunder family bid goodbyes to First Officer Clive Kunder yesterday. Clive had flying experience of 1100 hours, and was known for his charm. Bidding him adieu, many of his colleagues present at the funeral agreed that he is now flying on higher ground… more freely.

“When we first received the news, I didn’t believe it. I saw his name and still thought it was someone else. But the moment the reality seeped in, it felt like my world collapsed,” said a family friend of the Kunders, requesting anonymity.


Dad Clifford (in white), sister Camille (partially hidden)and mother Rekha (in black) pay their last respects to Clive Kunder at the Sewri Christian Cemetery yesterday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer AbediDad Clifford (in white), sister Camille (partially hidden)and mother Rekha (in black) pay their last respects to Clive Kunder at the Sewri Christian Cemetery yesterday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi


Around 40 crew members who had worked with Clive and his mother who was previously an Air India crew member had attended the funeral service to pay their respects. “It was all too sudden, and we had to come here to show our respect. I have not worked with Clive, but I worked with his mother and I wanted to be here for her,” said a retired crew member.

The service was moved to the burial site by 4.30 pm yesterday amid heavy rain. Those in attendance stood their ground despite getting drenched, not wanting to leave the Sewri Christian Cemetery grounds and staying in support of the family.

air india Air India plane crash Ahmedabad Ahmedabad plane crash london mumbai mumbai news

