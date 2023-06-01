Ahmednagar renamed Ahilyadevi Holkar Nagar

The celebration, an annual ritual, was held at her birthplace Chondhi in Ahmednagar district.

After renaming two district headquarters, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government on Wednesday announced that the name Ahmednagar had been changed to Ahilyadevi Holkar Nagar.

The district, too, wil be renamed after the city’s new branding exercise. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made the announcement at the birth anniversary celebration of the former queen of the Holkar dynasty that had served the Maratha empire. The celebration, an annual ritual, was held at her birthplace Chondhi in Ahmednagar district.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who spoke at the function before the CM, expressed a wish that the district and its HQ be named after Ahilyadevi. Taking a cue, Shinde stamped the decision then and there, asking the administration to process it further.

The cabinet will approve the decision and send it to the Union Government for ratification. Early this year, Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities/districts were renamed as Chhatrapati Samabhaji Nagar and Dharashiv, respectively.