As cancer cases surge in India, Artificial Intelligence will be able to save tens of thousands of lives with early detection. It can also introduce new approaches to treatment and be a huge game changer in dealing with the disease

Representative Image/ istock

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making great leaps in medical science. Scientific journal ‘Radiology’, in its recently published study on the new AI system AsymMiraim, has revealed that AI can help detect breast cancer in five years.