AIMIM MP Jaleel, 1500 others booked for protesting against renaming of Aurangabad

Member of Parliament Imtiaz Jaleel, ANI Photo

A case was registered on Friday against Aurangabad Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Imtiaz Jaleel and more than 1,500 persons in connection with a protest against the renaming of the Marathwada city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a police official said.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP had led a candle march from the collectorate to Jubilee Park here on Thursday night and had addressed the protesters.

The candle march was taken out despite permission being denied to head of the "anti renaming committee" Ayyub Jahagirdar, the official said.

"Jaleel, Jahagirdar and more than 1,500 protesters have been booked for unlawful assembly under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act," the official informed.

The Maharashtra government last month issued an order to rename Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv after getting permission to do so from the Centre.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) general secretary Himanshu Tiwari on Friday said the Maharashtra government should learn from Telangana and make policies for farmers.

Some of the provisions made in the Maharashtra budget were the result of the pressure created by BRS, he claimed. BRS, earlier known as the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, is trying to expand its base in Maharashtra.

"The Maharashtra government should learn from Telangana and frame policies for farmers here. The farmers here were already getting Rs 6,000 (a year) in their accounts. The state has decided to add another Rs 6,000 to their account. But this is not enough," he said.

Drawing a comparison, Tiwari said Telangana is giving Rs 10,000 per acre per year. "(Telangana) Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao told about this in his Nanded rally last month. Therefore, the state government here has announced the provision for farmers," he claimed.

Tiwari said they plan to start a movement over farmer-centric issues in Maharashtra in the next two months. (PTI)