Five passengers, two crew fall ill on Air India's London–Mumbai flight; probe launched

Updated on: 23 June,2025 11:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Madhulika Ram Kavattur | mailbag@mid-day.com



The seven individuals on flight AI130 complained of dizziness and nausea during different phases of the flight, according to a statement issued by the airline. After landing, two passengers and two cabin crew, who continued to feel unwell, were taken to the medical room for further examination and were later discharged

Five passengers, two crew fall ill on Air India’s London–Mumbai flight; probe launched

The flight landed safely in Mumbai on Monday. Representational pic

Five passengers, two crew fall ill on Air India’s London–Mumbai flight; probe launched
Five passengers and two crew members on board a Mumbai-bound Air India flight from London reported feeling unwell during the journey. All the seven people have been discharged after treatment and the airline has launched an investigation into the incident.

The seven individuals on flight AI130 complained of dizziness and nausea during different phases of the flight, according to a statement issued by the airline.


“On board flight AI130 from London Heathrow to Mumbai, five passengers and two crew reported feeling dizzy and nauseous during different phases of the flight. The flight landed safely in Mumbai where our medical teams were ready to provide immediate medical assistance,” an Air India spokesperson said.


“After landing, two passengers and two cabin crew, who continued to feel unwell, were taken to the medical room for further examination and were later discharged. We are investigating the incident and have duly notified the regulator,” the spokesperson added.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been informed about the incident, and Air India stated that a detailed probe is underway to determine the cause.

 

